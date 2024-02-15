Pindula|Search Pindula
Transport Mechanic

ZimPost
Feb. 16, 2024
Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Workshop Foreman and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carrying out vehicle repairs and maintenance as per the organisation and industry standards.
  • Attending to breakdowns swiftly.
  • Ensuring that vehicle repairs records are maintained.
  • Making sure that all bikes and vehicle accessories are safeguarded in the workshop to avoid losses through theft or negligence.
  • Ensuring health and safety workplace to promote a safe working environment.
  • Accountable for the safekeeping of spares/parts and workshop tools and equipment.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Journeyman in Motor vehicle mechanics.
  • NC in Motor Mechanics/City and Guilds in Motor Vehicle Mechanics. HND is an added advantage
  • Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
  • At least 5 years post apprenticeship experience in a reputable organization.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to:

Head Human Resources and Administration

P.O. BOX 3940

HARARE

Deadline: 16 February 2024

.

.

