Transport Mechanic
ZimPost
Job Description
The incumbent will report to the Workshop Foreman and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out vehicle repairs and maintenance as per the organisation and industry standards.
- Attending to breakdowns swiftly.
- Ensuring that vehicle repairs records are maintained.
- Making sure that all bikes and vehicle accessories are safeguarded in the workshop to avoid losses through theft or negligence.
- Ensuring health and safety workplace to promote a safe working environment.
- Accountable for the safekeeping of spares/parts and workshop tools and equipment.
- Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Journeyman in Motor vehicle mechanics.
- NC in Motor Mechanics/City and Guilds in Motor Vehicle Mechanics. HND is an added advantage
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
- At least 5 years post apprenticeship experience in a reputable organization.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 16 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZimPost
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
ZimPost
Switchboard Operator
Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
Chief Fire Officer
Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Assistant Linesman (Bulawayo)
Deadline: