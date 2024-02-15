Transport Mechanic

Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Workshop Foreman and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out vehicle repairs and maintenance as per the organisation and industry standards.

Attending to breakdowns swiftly.

Ensuring that vehicle repairs records are maintained.

Making sure that all bikes and vehicle accessories are safeguarded in the workshop to avoid losses through theft or negligence.

Ensuring health and safety workplace to promote a safe working environment.

Accountable for the safekeeping of spares/parts and workshop tools and equipment.

Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Journeyman in Motor vehicle mechanics.

NC in Motor Mechanics/City and Guilds in Motor Vehicle Mechanics. HND is an added advantage

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.

At least 5 years post apprenticeship experience in a reputable organization.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to:

Head Human Resources and Administration