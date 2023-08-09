Transport Officer (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound logistics company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that have arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Transport Manager, the position is based in Harare and responsible for the following.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fulfil truck order requirements within agreed time and costs.

Strictly adhering to scheduling principles by supplying trucks of the right size and deliver to the right customer.

Manage transport KPIs (Tonnes, Trips, Fuel consumption, Truck availability, Repairs and Maintenance) and meet set targets.

Supervise drivers and Admin staff in accordance with set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulatory requirements.

Manage truck turnaround time at loading sites and delivery points in the market.

Regular interface with Workshop to ensure truck downtime reduction.

Ensure timeous return of Proof of Delivery documents (PODs) in accordance with the given SOPs.

Enforcing compliance to the Safety, Health and Environment policies and Standards for the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ HND in Logistics and Transport Management.

Knowledge of MS Excel is essential.

SAP experience an added advantage.

Atleast 5 years proven hands-on experience preferably in an FMCG set up

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.