Transport Officer: Works And Estates

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Producing and maintaining vehicle repair and maintenance records and mileage records up to date.

Producing monthly vehicle reports and returns.

Inspecting Log Books on weekly basis.

Preparing insurance claims for repairs of accident damaged university vehicles.

Carrying out any other duties as may be directed from time to time by the Transport Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicants must have a first Degree in Transport and Logistics/ Management and at least 3 years’ experience working as a Supervisor in a University environment in the Transport Department.

The person should be in possession of a clean Class 4 Drivers Licence, Zimbabwe Defensive Driving Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=152

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.