Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Transport Officer: Works And Estates

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Producing and maintaining vehicle repair and maintenance records and mileage records up to date.
  • Producing monthly vehicle reports and returns.
  • Inspecting  Log Books on weekly basis.
  • Preparing insurance claims for repairs of accident damaged university vehicles.
  • Carrying out any other duties as may be directed from time to time by the Transport Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The applicants must have a first Degree in Transport and Logistics/ Management and at least 3 years’ experience working as a Supervisor in a University environment in the Transport Department.
  • The person should be in possession of a clean Class 4 Drivers Licence, Zimbabwe Defensive Driving Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=152

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

