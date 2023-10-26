Transport Officers x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G3A.
- Reporting To: Manager Administration.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing ZACC transport policies and strategies.
- Initiating requests for additional vehicles required for performance of the Commission’s mandate.
- Monitoring fuel consumption of all ZACC vehicles on a monthly basis.
- To oversee the completion of log sheets and their timely submission by vehicle users.
- Processing log sheets and produce motor vehicle returns.
- Facilitating the maintenance, service and repair of ZACC vehicles.
- Administering vehicle insurance and exemptions.
- Organising relief vehicles when the need arises.
- Initiating investigations into vehicle accidents, damage, misuse and abuse for all grades.
- Monitoring the proper care and cleanliness of Commission vehicles.
- Liaising with CMED and other car dealers on accidents involving vehicles issued to the Commission.
- Generating monthly and annual vehicle status reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree Transport Management & Logistics and other equivalent qualification.
- Possession of basic qualification in Vehicle maintenance or other relevant mechanical qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 30 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.