Transport Officers x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G3A.

Reporting To: Manager Administration.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing ZACC transport policies and strategies.

Initiating requests for additional vehicles required for performance of the Commission’s mandate.

Monitoring fuel consumption of all ZACC vehicles on a monthly basis.

To oversee the completion of log sheets and their timely submission by vehicle users.

Processing log sheets and produce motor vehicle returns.

Facilitating the maintenance, service and repair of ZACC vehicles.

Administering vehicle insurance and exemptions.

Organising relief vehicles when the need arises.

Initiating investigations into vehicle accidents, damage, misuse and abuse for all grades.

Monitoring the proper care and cleanliness of Commission vehicles.

Liaising with CMED and other car dealers on accidents involving vehicles issued to the Commission.

Generating monthly and annual vehicle status reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree Transport Management & Logistics and other equivalent qualification.

Possession of basic qualification in Vehicle maintenance or other relevant mechanical qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872