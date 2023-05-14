Job Description
The Travel Clerk works in the Shipping & Travel section of the General Services Office, under the supervision of the Shipping & Travel Supervisor.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Making travel arrangements for employees of the US Mission in Zimbabwe, coordinating with the Travel Management Companies, and communicating with domestic lodging for official personnel.
- The Travel Clerk is also responsible for managing vehicle registration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for all US Mission vehicles.
- Coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority regarding customs and duty-related processing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 2 years of work experience in travel, transportation, customer service, administration, or procurement.
- Completion of secondary school is required.
- Good working knowledge (level III) speaking and reading in English is required.
- Good working knowledge (level III) speaking Shona is required.
- Understanding the structure and responsibility of the Shipping & Travel section and its systems.
- Must have knowledge of the motor vehicle registration process in Zimbabwe.
- Familiarity with diplomatic entitlements regarding customs and duty-free status.
Pre-Hire Skills And Abilities:
- Familiarity and comfortability in working with Microsoft Office suite, particularly Excel and Word is required.
- Experience in using computer software suites for email, spreadsheets, and databases is required.
- Travel Clerk must have great customer service skills and tact in dealing with government officials, travel industry personnel, and American employees.
- The incumbent must possess a valid Zimbabwe Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/vacancy/viewVacancyDetail.hms?_ref=u05jsvzrpt0&returnToSearch=true&jnum=47834&orgId=97
For more info: hararerecruit@state.gov
Deadline: 19 May 2023