Job Description

The Travel Clerk works in the Shipping & Travel section of the General Services Office, under the supervision of the Shipping & Travel Supervisor.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Making travel arrangements for employees of the US Mission in Zimbabwe, coordinating with the Travel Management Companies, and communicating with domestic lodging for official personnel.

The Travel Clerk is also responsible for managing vehicle registration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for all US Mission vehicles.

Coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority regarding customs and duty-related processing.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 2 years of work experience in travel, transportation, customer service, administration, or procurement.

Completion of secondary school is required.

Good working knowledge (level III) speaking and reading in English is required.

Good working knowledge (level III) speaking Shona is required.

Understanding the structure and responsibility of the Shipping & Travel section and its systems.

Must have knowledge of the motor vehicle registration process in Zimbabwe.

Familiarity with diplomatic entitlements regarding customs and duty-free status.

Pre-Hire Skills And Abilities:

Familiarity and comfortability in working with Microsoft Office suite, particularly Excel and Word is required.

Experience in using computer software suites for email, spreadsheets, and databases is required.

Travel Clerk must have great customer service skills and tact in dealing with government officials, travel industry personnel, and American employees.

The incumbent must possess a valid Zimbabwe Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/vacancy/viewVacancyDetail.hms?_ref=u05jsvzrpt0&returnToSearch=true&jnum=47834&orgId=97

For more info: hararerecruit@state.gov

Deadline: 19 May 2023