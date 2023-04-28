Pindula
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Treasurer

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
May. 05, 2023
Job Description

The Treasurer’s role is to maintain and improve the company’s financial position by guiding treasury management policies, assessing and managing risks, arranging finance funding, and advising on investment opportunities. This will be executed by forecasting the cash flow of the organization and making necessary and sufficient financing arrangements to ensure that the business runs smoothly. The Treasurer will also be able to balance a vision for the long-term financial success of the company along with the ability to take care of the everyday small details all whilst maintaining compliance with the relevant statutory regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assesses and reviews the company’s financial exposure, risks and opportunities.
  • Forecasts to gauge the businesses’ funding requirements.
  • Recommends, evaluates and concludes financing arrangements with banks including seed cotton buying facilities and pre-financing arrangements, supplier financing, overdraft arrangements, and long-term loans.
  • Manages relationships with banks and other financial institutions.
  • Cash management procedures including prioritising resource allocations for the business for final approval by Executives.
  • Advises on the company's working capital and cash flow management so that the company is able to meet its commitments and conserve its resources in an efficient manner.
  • Prepares budgets and monitors expenditures.
  • Recommends and monitors together with the Finance team cost- cutting measures.
  • Submits required applications and documentation required by Exchange Control for compliance.
  • Prepares quarterly Treasury updates for Board Finance Committee.
  • Supervises Treasury staff.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance or equivalent.
  • Professional Qualification e.g. CA, CIMA, CIS will be an added advantage.
  • At least 5 years experience as Treasurer preferably in the banking or financial services sector.
  • Thorough knowledge of financial legislation, regulation and practices.
  • Knowledge of the money market, investment management and financing techniques.
  • Knowledge of accounting packages such as Sage will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw with the title Treasurer clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 05 May 2023

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support. 

Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.

  • Founded: 1994
  • Headquarters: Harare

