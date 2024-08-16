Treasury Back Office Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The candidate shall be expected to process all front office deals and reconciles the investment accounts to ascertain conformity to procedures and risk guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deal/ Investments Monitoring through deal slips and Treasury Dealing System.

Daily Reconciliations all Treasury Investments accounts.

Maintains and monitors investments portfolio by submitting money market report.

Prepares investment confirmation for clients and counterparties.

Files Treasury records.

Executes clerical and administrative functions to the Treasury Department.

Attends to Treasury Investments queries.

Performs any other duties assigned in line with scope of this job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting or related business degree.

Minimum of one year experience in treasury back office in a financial institution.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, must be recieved no later than 16th August 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line - "Treasury Back Office" Copies of all academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.