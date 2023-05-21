Treasury Back-office Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Empowerbank invites qualified and experienced persons to apply for the abobve mentioned vacant position.

Reports to the Finance Manager and will be responsible for supervising the daily activities of Treasury Back Office, ensuring accurate record keeping for investments, treasury deposits, RTGS, bank accounts and related securities and accounting for the same through reconciliations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitors the liquidity position of the bank and compiles reports for management.

Verifies accuracy of data on all treasury back-office activities and ensures all reconciliations are up to date.

Authorizes transactions/payments on payment platforms.

Monitors and authorises bank transactions involving treasury investments, equity portfolio and treasury deposits.

Verification and lodging all securities, share certificates.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a bachelor's degree in accounting, Finance or Banking.

Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe qualification.

At least three years' experience in the back office in a banking environment.

An understanding of both local money markets and foreign markets operations is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw.

Deadline: 31 May 2023