Pindula|
List ProductAccount
EmpowerBank Limited

Treasury Back-office Supervisor (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
May. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Empowerbank invites qualified and experienced persons to apply for the abobve mentioned vacant position.

Reports to the Finance Manager and will be responsible for supervising the daily activities of Treasury Back Office, ensuring accurate record keeping for investments, treasury deposits, RTGS, bank accounts and related securities and accounting for the same through reconciliations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitors the liquidity position of the bank and compiles reports for management.
  • Verifies accuracy of data on all treasury back-office activities and ensures all reconciliations are up to date.
  • Authorizes transactions/payments on payment platforms.
  • Monitors and authorises bank transactions involving treasury investments, equity portfolio and treasury deposits.
  • Verification and lodging all securities, share certificates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a bachelor's degree in accounting, Finance or Banking.
  • Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe qualification.
  • At least three years' experience in the back office in a banking environment.
  • An understanding of both local money markets and foreign markets operations is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw.

Deadline: 31 May 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)
International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)

Finance & Administrative Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Construction Site Clerk

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Finance Director (Harare)

Deadline:
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Audit Assistant

Deadline:
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Internal Auditor

Deadline:
PetroTrade
PetroTrade

Contract Audit Clerks x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
City Of Gweru
City Of Gweru

Economic And Business Development Officer (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)

Finance And Administration Officer x3

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback