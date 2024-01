Treasury Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

United Refineries Limited Is looking for a: TREASURY CLERK.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks and updates the bank balance report.

Loads payments on banking platforms timely and accurately.

Processes, updates, and posts payments.

Reconciles cash and bank balance for the SBUs and prepares reconciliation report.

Follows up and ensures bank queries and reconciling items are resolved.

Captures cashbook reference on payments requisition system and uploads POP.

Qualifications and Experience

HND in Accounting or equivalent qualification.

Minimum of one year of job experience in a similar position.

Familiarity with accounting standards, procedures, and principles.

Ability to work independently, under pressure, with attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent time management and organizational abilities.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 28 January 2024