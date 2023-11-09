Treasury Dealer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting position for a Treasury Dealer has arisen within our Treasury Department. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. Only candidates who have worked in this portfolio before and experienced in FOREX TRADING MUST APPLY.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and setting foreign currency exchange rates, inputting rates into the TDS system and circulate daily to staff and stakeholders.

Carrying out Market research on interest rates, investment rates, foreign exchange rates by other players.

Trading foreign currency and other treasury instruments (TBs, Bonds etc.)

Analyzing and managing the bank’s daily cash flow requirements and investing excess funds on the local and forex markets.

Analyzing and monitoring trends and changes in variables such as cash demand, inflation, and consumer demand and providing advice and

Updates to Management and Executives on the impact of such market developments on the liquidity and profitability of the institution.

Analyzing global markets and forecasting future movement in currencies and assessing their impact on bank holding positions.

Identifying, analyzing, monitoring, and managing all risks emanating from and impacting on treasury activities

Preparing management reports such as Treasury minutes, Board, ALCO and Liquidity reports

Initiating Bureau de Change and Retail cash orders and completing end of day reconciliation of all transactions in the TDS and RBZ Bureau systems.

Engaging in regular business development and customer relation management initiatives and direct and indirect marketing of Treasury products.

Any other duties within the scope of the job

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance , Economics or related business degree.

Minimum of three years experience as Treasury Dealer in a banking institution.

The candidate must be a self starter.

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw clearly indicating the position being applied for under the subject line.

Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.