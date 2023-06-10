Truck Driver (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a licensed truck driver who will be responsible for the safe and timely delivery of goods and other articles of trade to our customers. You will be tasked with driving and maintaining trucks that will be assigned to you, as well as working closely with our team of dispatchers in order to plan routes and track deliveries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive long distances to deliver goods to customers.

Load and unload cargo.

Record cargo deliveries.

Refuel and clean vehicle.

Report road incidents to the dispatcher.

Follow traffic laws.

Inspect trucks and record issues.

Follow accident procedures.

Keep an activities log and log hours.

Report mechanical problems to maintenance personnel.

Plan routes using GPS system.

Get goods to the client on time.

Maintain a positive attitude with customers.

Keep commercial driver license up to date.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean class 2 Drivers license.

Experience in driving heavy duty trucks.

Must pass drug and alcohol test.

Must have clean driving record.

Must have a defensive drivers license.

Must provide a medical certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CV's on: keith.chiura@geopomona.com. CV's to be in pdf format only.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023