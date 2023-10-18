Turner Machinist: Class 3 (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 3 Turner Machinist to join our team of Machinists in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Skilled worker Class 3 in Turning including machining.
- Certificate in Machine shop engineering.
- At least 2 years working experience as a Turner Machinist.
Other
How to Apply
Please send CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 21 October 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
