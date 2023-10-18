Turner Machinist: Class 3 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 3 Turner Machinist to join our team of Machinists in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Skilled worker Class 3 in Turning including machining.

Certificate in Machine shop engineering.

At least 2 years working experience as a Turner Machinist.

Other

How to Apply

Please send CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 21 October 2023