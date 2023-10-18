Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Turner Machinist: Class 3 (Bulawayo)

Turner Machinist: Class 3 (Bulawayo)
Oct. 21, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 3 Turner Machinist to join our team of Machinists in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Skilled worker Class 3 in Turning including machining.
  • Certificate in Machine shop engineering.
  • At least 2 years working experience as a Turner Machinist.

How to Apply

Please send CVs on both emails: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 21 October 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

