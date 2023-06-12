Tyre Administrator (Hwange)

Job Description

The Tyre Administrator shall report to the Workshop Manager and be responsible to competently support the tyre section through performing the core administrative including originating and facilitating requisitions of new stocks of tyres, tools, consumables, accessories and facilitating stock movement. Ensuring timely replenishment of stocks. To perform any other duties as assigned by superiors.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create maintenance schedules and generate work orders.

Administer through originating and facilitating requisitions of new stocks of tyres, tools, consumables, accessories and facilitating stock movement.

Ensuring timely replenishment of stocks.

Ensuring that all tyres are branded and registered into the system, and keep all the tyres on tracking.

Coordinating with Tyre Fitter Supervisors for tyre change slips, and accurately updating all tyre movement in the system on time.

Facilitating monthly tyre inspections and tyre scrapping, capture and process the collected data into the system, and de-registering scrapped tyres with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Liaising with Stores and participate in stock counts of tyres and allied products.

Accurately compile weekly tyre figures and submit reports to the Tyre Manager.

Participating in tyre forecasting and budgeting.

Correctly filing of all tyre records for easy retrieval when required by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels, to include Mathematics and English.

Appropriate administration qualification.

Previous experience in tyre administration/ similar role would be an added advantage.

User knowledge of Profleet or a similar Tyre Management System would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining

Western Coal Area

Hwange

Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw

NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

Deadline: 12 June 2023