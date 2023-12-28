UI/UX Designer (Harare)
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
To carry out and lead the Experience Design activities that will inform and execute Digital Strategy through user centered design approach.
This involves the support of user research, interaction design, prototyping and user testing activities in their various guises as well as the management of experience design standards, methods and frameworks.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Scope, Manage, and plan the User Experience Design activities.
- Ensure the use of knowledge management and collaboration platform(s) for UX design processes, tools, and artefacts.
- Manage processes that facilitate easy and continuous user engagement at testing facilities for research and testing.
- Work with Digital product owners, Ecommerce, Digital Analytics, Digital Marketing, and Digital Operations so that product design decisions are always customer-led.
- Participate in knowledge sharing between different tribes, and feature teams.
- Provide feedback and updates to the methods and protocols established in the integrated digital experience design capability.
- Leverage the measurement framework for the experience performance of Old Mutual Limited touchpoints and that the analysis drives design decisions and continuous improvements.
- Monitor and shape digital experience design work output through standardized and integrated design methods across the various design disciplines, resource allocation, and optimization regularly.
- Ensure that all decisions are data-led through regular user testing and reporting, customer research and insights, and the application of data analysis techniques.
- Work as needed with customers and users to understand their needs in order “to build the right things and build the right things right”.
- Work with product owners across the Digital business to understand market needs & vision; work with teams to quickly translate that vision into designs for working software.
- Contribute through design and reliable research insights to sustaining Old Mutual Digital and Customer-Led ambition.
- Demonstrate an understanding of Agile / Lean methodologies and the structures and processes required for continuous delivery.
- create, improve, and define creative direction through the use of mood boards, competitor analysis, prototypes, style guides, and user flows.
- Have a thorough understanding of component creation, documentation, and the upkeep of design system.
- Present and defend decisions. All your design decisions should be based on the overall design roadmap as well as your design thinking and fundamental principles (i.e. color theory, visual weight, etc.)
- Continually keep yourself and your design team updated with the latest changes in your industry’s standard.
- Understanding of basic front-end languages: HTML5, CSS3 JavaScript.
- Solid Understanding of Visual Design Principles
- Agile and lean UX
- Run Ideation, Co-creation, Rapid-prototyping sessions.
- Actively contribute to the Old Mutual design system, frameworks, and UCD artifacts
- Ensures creation of interactive high-fidelity prototypes of user interface designs that visually and textually communicate the behavior of digital products where applicable or feasible.
- Collaborate with on high-quality visual and interaction design and front-end development to generate engaging and enriched UI design, in line with UX prototypes and design strategies.
- Use systems thinking to address problems and questions at scale.
- Plans and scopes design execution that will improve product and service experience outcomes at scale.
- Creates, analyses & manages work that provides direct business impact.
- Demonstrates some knowledge of how industry trends & competitive landscape impact Old Mutual Digital
- Sees cross-platform patterns to help drive a converged Digital Experience for Old Mutual Customers.
- Hands-on experience creating Visual design and Storytelling artifacts.
- Identifies new project opportunities based on design thinking principles and prior outcomes.
- Helps teams translate ideas into plans and actions.
- Uses data-driven decision-making to inform the design and its ROI.
- Experience working in an agile/scrum development process.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business Science In Information Systems (Required), Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) (Required).
- Skills: Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Communication, Continuous Delivery, CSS3, Data Analysis, Design, Design Guidelines, Designing Strategies, Design Methods, Design Processes, Design Specifications, Digital Analytics, Digital Business, Digital Experiences, Digital Marketing, Digital Products, Digital Strategy, E-Commerce, Experience Design, Facilitation, Give Feedback, High Fidelity Prototyping, HTML5, Interaction Design {+ 12 more}.
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.