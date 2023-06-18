Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake

Job Description

Gwanda State University is offering undergraduate degree programmes in-line with heritage based Education 5.0. Enrol with us today and your journey to unlimited potential begins!!!

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mining Engineering (5 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes in Physics and Mathematics.

5 O’ Level passes at grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics OR

A National Diploma in Mining or equivalent.

-----------------------------

Bachelor of Engineering Honours Degree in Metallurgical Engineering (5 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes in Chemistry and Mathematics.

5 O’ Level passes at grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics OR

A National Diploma in Metallurgy or equivalent

-----------------------------

FACULTY OF EXPLORATION AND EARTH SCIENCES

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Geomatics and Surveying (5 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes in Physics and Mathematics

5 O’ Level passes at grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics OR

A National Diploma in Geomatics and Surveying or equivalent.

-----------------------------

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Geography and Environmental Science (4 years)

Entry Requirements:

2 A Level passes in Geography and any other science subjects.

The candidate must have at least 5 (five) Ordinary Level subjects / National Foundation Certificates including English Language and Mathematics subjects at grade C or better. OR

National Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Environmental Sciences or equivalent. OR

Mature Entry: 25 years old plus 5 years of relevant experience plus 5 Ordinary level subjects inclusive of English Language and Mathematics.

-----------------------------

FACULTY NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND AGRICULTURE

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal Production and Health (4 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes in Biology/Animal Science/Agriculture and any of the following; Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Food Science and Geography.

5 O’ Level passes at grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics OR

A National Diploma in Animal Science/Agriculture or equivalent.

-----------------------------

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Horticulture and Crop Production (4 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes in Biology/Crop Science/Agriculture and any of the following; Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Food Science and Geography.

5 O’ level passes at grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics OR

A National Diploma in Crop Science/Agriculture or equivalent.

-----------------------------

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics (4 years)

Entry Requirements:

2 A level passes in at least two Commercial and/or Science

At least five Ordinary Level subjects/ National Foundation Certificates including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject at grade C or better. OR

At least a National Diploma in Agriculture or its equivalent. OR

Mature Entry: At least 23 years of age for females and 25 years for males, and at least five years of relevant working experience.

-----------------------------

FACULTY OF COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCES

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Mathematics and Statistics (4 years)

Entry Requirements:

At least 2 A’ level passes including Mathematics or its recognised equivalence (Mechanics, Statistics, Pure Mathematics).

The candidate must have at least 5 (five) Ordinary Level subjects / National Foundation Certificates including English Language and Mathematics subjects at grade C or better. OR

A National Diploma in Applied Mathematics or equivalent. OR

Mature Entry: At least 25 years of age with at least 5 years relevant work experience or relevant demonstrated prior learning.

-----------------------------

How to Apply

Applicants may download our application form from the university website www.gsu.ac.zw, and email the completed scanned form and certificates to admissions@gsu.ac.zw. Applicants are required to pay ZWL$12,600.00 application fee and attach proof of payment. Application fees can be paid through the University Ecocash merchant code *151*2*2*156125*12600# (confirmation code to be written of the first page of the application form). Or through the Gwanda State University Bank Details:

Bank: CBZ.

Account Name: Gwanda State University

Account Number: 01224790080012

Branch: 8th Ave Branch

-----------------------------

Bank: Agribank

Account Name: Gwanda State University Fees

Account Number: 100008361457

Branch: Filabusi

-----------------------------

OR

Applicants may obtain application forms from the Gwanda State University Epoch Mine Campus, in Filabusi upon payment of ZW $12,600.00

OR

Send the complete application documents through post addressed to:

Admissions and Student Records

Gwanda State University,

P. O. Box 30,

Epoch Mine Campus,

Filabusi

Deadline: 31 May 2023