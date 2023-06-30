Undergraduate Degree Programmes: August 2023 Enrolment

Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical and Processing Honours Degree (5 years)

Requirements: Passes at 'A' level in Chemistry and Mathematics or Physics, and any other Science subject. Diploma holders in Chemistry and/ or related fields will be considered.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Processing Honours Degree (5 years)

Requirements: Passes as 'A' level in Physics and Mathematics and any other Science subject. Diploma holders in mining engineering, metallurgy, geology, and -mining surveying will be considered.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy Honours Degree (5 years)

Requirements: Passes at 'A' level in Chemistry and Mathematics and any other Science subject or Diploma in Mining Engineering, Geology, Metallurgical Assaying and mine Surveying.

-------------------------------

FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY:

Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' level passes in the following subjects: Management of Business, Economics 8a Mathematics or equivalent, or at least National Diploma/ Professional Qualification in Computer Science/ Information Systems.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' level passes in Mathematics, and any Sciences or Commercials.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' Level passes in Mathematics, Physics or Computer Science, and any other Sciences or relevant diploma in computer science or any related field from a recognized institution.

-------------------------------

FACULTY OF AGRIBUSINESS & MANAGEMENT:

Bachelor of Commerce in Tourism and Hospitality Management Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: Any 2'A' level passes with commercials being an added advantage or at least National Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management j Tourism Management/ Marketing Management, Retail Management, Institute of Administration and Commerce (IAC).

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Commerce Accounting Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' level passes In Accounting and any of the following 'A' level subjects; Mathematics, Economics, Management of Business, Computing (Computer Science) Including '0' level Mathematics or Relevant diploma or equivalent.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Commerce Business Management Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' level passes in Management of Business and any subjects in Commercials, Sciences or Arts or relevant diplomas or equivalent.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and Development Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: Any 2 'A' levels in Commercials/ Sciences with Agriculture being an added advantage or a Diploma/ Higher National Diploma In Agriculture including "O" Level Mathematics.

-------------------------------

FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES:

Bachelor of Science in Psychology Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements: At least 2 'A' level passes in Humanities/Arts + any '0" Level Science Subject & Mathematics.

-------------------------------

VISITING SCHOOL PROGRAMMES (DEGREE PROGRAMMES)

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING:

Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical and Processing Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements:

At least 5"O' level passes including Mathematics and English Language. Passes at "A' level Chemistry and Mathematics.

OR

A National Diploma (ND2) in Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Metallurgy, or equivalent qualifications. At least two years working experience 'In the relevant field (proof of employment required).

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Processing Honours Degree (4 years)

Requirements:

At least 5 '0' level passes including Mathematics and English Language. Passes In 'A' level Physics and Mathematics.

OR

A National Diploma (ND2) in Mining Engineering, Geology; Metallurgy, or an relevant qualification. At least two years working experience in the relevant field (proof of employment is required).

-------------------------------

FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES & TECHNOLOGY:

Bachelor of Science in Information System Honours Degree (3 years)

Requirements:

Applicants must have a relevant Diploma/ Professional Qualification in Information Systems/ Information Technology.

OR

Passes in A' level Commercials (Computing Studies, Mathematics, Accounting, Economics Business Studies). At least one year working experience in the . relevant field (proof of employment required).

-------------------------------

FACULTY OF AGRIBUSINESS & MANAGEMENT:

Bachelor of Commerce in Tourism and Hospitality Management Honours Degree (3 years)

Requirements:

Diploma in Tourism Management/ Tourism Operations Management, International Tourism, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Hospitality Management, Travel Agency Management, Culinary Studies/ Professional cookery/ Bakery studies, Business Studies, Purchasing, Education, Marketing Management, Retail Management, Institute of Administration and Commerce (IAC).

A National Diploma in Travel and Tourism or equivalent relevant qualification and a proof of employment in a tourism and or hospitality organisation.

OR

Any two (2) 'A' level passes and proof of employment in the relevant field.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and Development Honours Degree (3 years)

Requirements:

Diploma/ Higher National Diploma in Agriculture or any other relevant tertiary qualification.

OR

Any 2 'A' Levels in Commercials/ Agriculture or Arts and any relevant subject and good passes in '0' level Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Physical Science and Mathematics.

At least one year working experience in the relevant field (proof of employment required).

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Commerce Accounting Honours Degree (3 years)

A Higher National Diploma (complete qualification) in Accounting, Business Studies, Public Sector Accounting or any relevant professional qualification.

OR

At least two (2) passes in relevant "A" Level subjects and proof of of employment.

-------------------------------

Bachelor of Commerce Business Management Honours Degree (3 years)

Requirements:

Diploma (institute of Bankers), ND in Business Studies, Accounting, Purchasing, Marketing, Diploma in Education, Institute of Administration and Commerce (LAC), Institute of Personnel Management (IPIVIZ), Diploma in Business Administration (21IVI), CIS and any other relevant tertiary qualifications deemed to an equivalent.

OR

Higher National diploma in Business Studies, Accounting, Banking and Finance and Secretarial.

At least two (2) passes in relevant "A" Level subjects and proof of employment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Other

How to Apply

Complete an official application form, which can be obtained from the Admissions Office at MANICALAND STATE UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES, MUTARE upon payment of a non-refundable application fee of US$20 or ZWL equivalent at interbank rate and US$50 for foreign applicants in the normal application category. The completed form should be accompanied by an original deposit slip of the application fee or a receipt from the Bursar's Department.

Application forms can also be downloaded from the website (www.msuas.ac.zw) Application forms should be directed to: Admissions Office, MANICALAND STATE UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES, P. BAG 7001 VUMBA ROAD FERNHILLMUTARE or send to admissionstibmsuas.ac.zw

Application forms must be accompanied with certified copies of educational certificates, birth certificate, national identity and marriage certificate where necessary.'

NB. Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences does not have third parties who sell application forms around the country on his behalf. The application fee can be paid through the following banks:

ZB Bank A/C NO: 4532 352 501 080 - Mutare Branch

A/C NO: 4532 352 501 080 - Mutare Branch CBZ Bank A/C NO: 0132 482 3770 015 - Mutare Branch

A/C NO: 0132 482 3770 015 - Mutare Branch FBC Bank A/C NO: 1035 16512 0000 - Mutare Branch

A/C NO: 1035 16512 0000 - Mutare Branch Agribank A/C NO: 100002921043 - Mutare Branch

A/C NO: 100002921043 - Mutare Branch Stanbic Bank A/C NO: 9140000497567 - Mutare Branch

NOSTRO ACCOUNTS

FBC Bank A/C NO: 1035 16512 000 - Mutare Branch

A/C NO: 1035 16512 000 - Mutare Branch Swift Code: FBCPZWHA; Branch Code: 8509

OR

ZB Bank A/C NO: 4532 352501 406 - Mutare Branch Swift

A/C NO: 4532 352501 406 - Mutare Branch Swift Code: ZBCOZWHX; Branch Code: 4532

ZBCOZWHX; Branch Code: 4532 Stanbic Bank A/C NO 9140001940847 - Mutare Branch

For more information, Contact Admissions Office P. Bag 7001 Stair Guthrie Road - Off Vumba Rd Mutare Zimbabwe or Call: 263 (20) 2061186 or 071 2 845 510, 077 2 588 105

Deadline: 25 August 2023