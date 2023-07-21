Undergraduate Interns: Data Quality Support (Harare)

Job Description

Industrial attachment/work related learning opportunities have arisen within our organisation for undergraduate students studying towards mathematics, health sciences and social sciences degree programmes. The Intern works under the direct supervision of the District Strategic Information Evaluation Officer (DSIEO) and coordination of the OPHID Facility DSD Nurses to provide data management support to facility level teams in continuity of treatment and S.I.E related activities for OPHID.

Duties and Responsibilities

Utilize standard /electronic systems (EHR, ePMS, Epoc) and paper-based systems to produce appointments list, defaulters list and those who missed critical services like VL and TPT.

Under the direction of the nurses, work with Expert Clients (CRFs) to triangulate the various data sources for the maintenance of a healthy cohort of clients on ART.

Implement routine EPMS/EHR/electronic record audits and ensure electronic records are always up to date.

Timely and accurately enter all program weekly, monthly and quarterly data into ODK, Google sheets etc).

Support data collection for rapid assessments, deep dives and data calls to evaluate program implementation.

Support the timely collection of all facility level reports to the district through existing MOHCC channels.

Implement the standardized data consolidation meeting system.

Provide feedback on the implementation of tools, and provide inputs into new/revised tools.

Qualifications and Experience

Students studying towards a degree in mathematics, statistics, health sciences, or social sciences are encouraged to apply.

For undergraduate students the industrial attachment/ work-related learning period must be at least 10 months.

data visualization or data storytelling skills using Microsoft Excel, Power BI, or other relevant software.

Outstanding quantitative and qualitative analysis skills.

Attention to detail and good problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=WlmQhW79gUuVjjht-RnVEXUeZS2Yz2BCn6cA_CmIAO9UQkY2QVE3WTY3VjcxRFpSV09KVFhITEZISC4u then submit your cv, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.

OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees).

While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.