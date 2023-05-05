Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Job Description

Applications for scholarships are invited from 2023 First Year students enrolling at local State Universities for the following degree programmes:

Business/ Finance.

Chemical Engineering/BSC Chemistry.

Mechanical Engineering.

Electrical Engineering.

Information Technology.

Economics.

Human Resources.

Marketing.

Procurement.

Mining Engineering or related disciplines.

Civil Engineering.

Agriculture.

Medicine.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

5 "0" level passes including English Language and Mathematics at grade C or Better.

Three "A" level passes.

Applicants should be under 21 years of age; and

Applicants should be enrolling for first year first semester in August or September 2023 intake.

Applicants should provide the following:

University admission letter.

Application letter with clear contact details.

Certified copies of birth certificate, national identity card and academic certificates.

Recommendation letter from last school attended; and

A motivational letter (maximum length of 500 words), in support of the application.

3. Preference will be given to those from disadvantaged communities.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Finance and Administration Director

National Oil Infrastructure Company (Pvt) Ltd

P.O.Box CY 233

Causeway

Harare

OR 4th Floor NOCZIM House 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

NB. Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 30 May 2023