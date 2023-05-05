Pindula|
List ProductAccount
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

Undergraduate Scholarship Program

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
May. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications for scholarships are invited from 2023 First Year students enrolling at local State Universities for the following degree programmes:

  • Business/ Finance.
  • Chemical Engineering/BSC Chemistry.
  • Mechanical Engineering.
  • Electrical Engineering.
  • Information Technology.
  • Economics.
  • Human Resources.
  • Marketing.
  • Procurement.
  • Mining Engineering or related disciplines.
  • Civil Engineering.
  • Agriculture.
  • Medicine.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "0" level passes including English Language and Mathematics at grade C or Better.
  • Three "A" level passes.
  • Applicants should be under 21 years of age; and
  • Applicants should be enrolling for first year first semester in August or September 2023 intake.

Applicants should provide the following:

  • University admission letter.
  • Application letter with clear contact details.
  • Certified copies of birth certificate, national identity card and academic certificates.
  • Recommendation letter from last school attended; and
  • A motivational letter (maximum length of 500 words), in support of the application. 
  • 3. Preference will be given to those from disadvantaged communities. 

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Finance and Administration Director

National Oil Infrastructure Company (Pvt) Ltd

P.O.Box CY 233

Causeway

Harare

OR 4th Floor NOCZIM House 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare

NB. Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line. 

Deadline: 30 May 2023

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku.  NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

Head Office

100 Leopold Takawira Street,

Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street

Harare

Toll Free Number: +263 772171459

Email: info@noic.co.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459

Related Jobs

Sandvik
Sandvik

Graduate Trainees: Mechatronics engineering

Deadline:
Sandvik
Sandvik

Graduate Trainees: Purchasing and Supply

Deadline:
Sandvik
Sandvik

Graduate Trainees: Environment health and safety

Deadline:
Puma Energy
Puma Energy

Graduate Trainee

Deadline:
International Medical Corps
International Medical Corps

Logistics Graduate Intern

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More