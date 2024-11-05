Undertaker (Harare & Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures family is well informed and cared for.
- Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.
- Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.
- Prepares burial equipment.
- Maintains customer service standards.
- Bailee role.
- Carries out driving duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate (Required).
- Skills: Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Customer Service Standards, People Management, Service Standards, Teamwork.
Other
Deadline: 05 November 2024
