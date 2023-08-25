Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Undertaker (Masvingo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures family is well informed and cared for.
- Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.
- Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.
- Prepares burial equipment.
- Maintains customer service standards.
- Bailee role.
- Carries out driving duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate (Required).
- Skills: Communication, Customer Service, People Management, Service Standards, Teamwork.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Undertaker_JR-44145?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 29 August 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
