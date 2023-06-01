Pindula|
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Undertaker (Masvingo)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 03, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.
  • Ensures family is well informed and cared for.
  • Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.
  • Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.
  • Prepares burial equipment.
  • Maintains customer service standards. 
  • Bailee role.
  • Carries out driving duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate  (Required).
  • Communication, Customer Service, People Management, Service Standards, Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Undertaker_JR-40442?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FOld_Mutual_Careers%252Fjob%252FMasvingo%252FUndertaker_JR-40442%252Fapply%252FapplyManually%253Fsource%253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 03 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

