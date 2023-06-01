Undertaker (Masvingo)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.
- Ensures family is well informed and cared for.
- Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.
- Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.
- Prepares burial equipment.
- Maintains customer service standards.
- Bailee role.
- Carries out driving duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate (Required).
- Communication, Customer Service, People Management, Service Standards, Teamwork.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Undertaker_JR-40442?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FOld_Mutual_Careers%252Fjob%252FMasvingo%252FUndertaker_JR-40442%252Fapply%252FapplyManually%253Fsource%253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 03 June 2023