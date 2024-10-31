Underwriting Administrator (Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning. Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
Responsible for Underwriting and Customer Service:
- Issues quotations, policy documents, endorsements, policy renewals, ICECASH, ZBC and ZINARA documents.
- Ensures turnaround times of documentation meet the Company’s Quality Management Standards.
- Scans new business documents in Sybrin.
- Completes all underwriting registers as required.
- Receives enquiries/queries from customers and intermediaries and responds in a fashion that will leave the Customer or Intermediary feeling “it was easy, feeling valued and have peace of mind”.
Responsible for Reinsurance:
- Places reinsurance and ensures that master slips and bordereaux are dispatched timely.
- Responsible for Risk Management and Surveys
- Requests risk surveys where necessary and records them in the register.
- Issues policy wordings that are compliant.
Responsible for Credit Control:
- Ensures that premium transactions are raised timely
- Assists Credit Control Administrators in clarifying transaction queries.
Responsible for Claims
- Assists Claims Administrators in clarifying scope of cover.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Insurance And Risk Management (Required).
- Minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role.
- A degree in Insurance and Risk Management.
- Skills: Accountability, Customer Service, Detail-Oriented, Reinsurance, Underwriting.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 06 November 2024
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.