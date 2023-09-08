Underwriting Clerk (Harare)
CBZ Bank Limited
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Sales and Underwriting Department of CBZ Insurance for the role of Underwriting Clerk. If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts, this is a career opportunity for you.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Gather enough risk information for risk assessment and pricing.
- Prepare quotations and dispatch to client, agent or broker.
- Follow up on renewal quotations for business retention.
- Review and acknowledge receipt of final closing instructions from client, agent or broker.
- Issue cover notes, Passenger liability certificates or Travel letters when requested.
- Create new policy files and file all documents on risk accepted.
- Ensure reinsurance signed slips are received for risk placed as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Insurance and Risk Management with a recognized and reputable institution (3-year minimum study).
- At least one year underwriting experience in a reputable insurance company, reinsurance or broking company.
- Knowledge of short term insurance products.
- Should possess strong computer skills.
- Well organized and attentive to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered, send your application to: careers@cbz.co.zw
Deadline: 11 September 2023
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
