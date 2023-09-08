Underwriting Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Sales and Underwriting Department of CBZ Insurance for the role of Underwriting Clerk. If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts, this is a career opportunity for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Gather enough risk information for risk assessment and pricing.

Prepare quotations and dispatch to client, agent or broker.

Follow up on renewal quotations for business retention.

Review and acknowledge receipt of final closing instructions from client, agent or broker.

Issue cover notes, Passenger liability certificates or Travel letters when requested.

Create new policy files and file all documents on risk accepted.

Ensure reinsurance signed slips are received for risk placed as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Insurance and Risk Management with a recognized and reputable institution (3-year minimum study).

At least one year underwriting experience in a reputable insurance company, reinsurance or broking company.

Knowledge of short term insurance products.

Should possess strong computer skills.

Well organized and attentive to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered, send your application to: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 11 September 2023