Job Description

Reporting to the Vice-Chancellor, the University Librarian is one of the Principal Officer Positions, and provides leadership, strategic direction and oversees the development and implementation of the University’s overall strategic goal in the area of library services and resources in support of the University’s implementation of Education 5.0.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the development, implementation and evaluation of the library’s short and long-term strategic plans, programmes, and services in support of the university mission and goals.

Initiates and oversees the development, interpretation, communication and implementation of library policies and procedures.

Oversees the management of library resources, including developing plans for the allocation of resources;

Directs, formulates and implements public service programmes.

Examines book reviews, publishers’ catalogues and other selection tools in order to recommend information resources to be added to the collection.

Initiates the formulation, implementation and review of e-library policy.

Ensures the selection, acquisition and installation of appropriate hardware and software for the library system.

Directs system evaluation for necessary upgrades in keeping with technological developments.

Ensures that all important electronic information is backed up.

Initiates the construction, development and maintenance of the library website.

Ensures the dissemination of information on new products and services through intranet and the library website.

Supervises the designing and organisation of outreach programmes for distance learners and external users.

Ensures that the Library has adequate and relevant books and other reading materials.

Oversees the maintenance of physical infrastructure.

Ensures prudent utilisation of financial and physical resources.

Leads in the mobilisation of financial resources for the Library by ensuring the development and implementation of strategies or initiatives for generating and attracting revenue from internal and external sources.

Supervises subordinate staff and ensures that performance appraisal is conducted for all staff in the Library; and

Ensures preparation of quarterly and annual operational performance reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science from a reputable University.

Master’s degree in Library and Information Science from a reputable University.

PhD in Library and Information Science from a reputable University is an added advantage.

Minimum of ten (10) years relevant work experience in an education institution or research institution, of which five (5) years must be at Deputy Librarian level or equivalent in a reputable institution.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Electronic or hardcopy applications shall be accepted. If the hardcopy mode of application is used, submit six (6) sets comprising the application, certified copies of birth and academic certificates, detailed CV and email address of at least three (3) contactable referees.

Direct your application to:- The Chairperson of Council c/o The Registrar

Feedback