University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivering effective media and communication campaigns that align with strategic objectives to raise the profile and reputation of the University.

Delivering engaging content which targets key audiences and securing positive endorsements (e.g. third party advocacy, media coverage) of the University’s priority research and education strengths.

Writing, editing, and distributing content, including publications, press releases, website content, annual reports, speeches, and other marketing material that communicates the university’s activities, products and/ or services.

Dealing with incoming media enquiries to provide a professional and agile response, developing and maintaining excellent relationships with national and international media.

Providing expert communications advice and support to academics and senior colleagues on media relations and media strategy.

Developing digital content and campaigns to increase the reach and impact of University news.

Assisting in creative design of the University communications activities and materials including: video production, GZU Newsletter and publications.

Developing close and effective partnerships and working relationships with academics, senior colleagues and stakeholders across the University to raise awareness of the University’s external communications priorities, to deliver an integrated approach to communications and to ensure effective alignment of activity.

Maintaining excellent working relationships with communications teams of key organisations(e.g. funders, Government departments , strategic partners) to help promote the role, profile and reputation of the University.

Supporting the Director of Information and Public Relations to develop the University’s response to sensitive and potentially damaging media issues.

Ensuring careful handling to protect the image and reputation of the University.

Assisting with production of University promotional videos, documentaries etc

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Media Studies, English, Public Relation, Public Administration or equivalent plus at least three(3) years relevant experience.

In addition, the applicant must have experience in media relations and events management.

Applicants must have strong knowledge of writing and story development with experience in social media channel management.

Strong proof reading and editing skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, content management systems, and social media platforms is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=80

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023