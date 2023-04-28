Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Apr. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Delivering effective media and communication campaigns that align with strategic objectives to raise the profile and reputation of the University.
  • Delivering engaging content which targets key audiences and securing positive endorsements (e.g. third party advocacy, media coverage) of the University’s priority research and education strengths.
  • Writing, editing, and distributing content, including publications, press releases, website content, annual reports, speeches, and other marketing material that communicates the university’s activities, products and/ or services.
  • Dealing with incoming media enquiries to provide a professional and agile response, developing and maintaining excellent relationships with national and international media.
  • Providing expert communications advice and support to academics and senior colleagues on media relations and media strategy.
  • Developing digital content and campaigns to increase the reach and impact of University news.
  • Assisting in creative design of the University communications activities and materials including: video production, GZU Newsletter and publications.
  • Developing close and effective partnerships and working relationships with academics, senior colleagues and stakeholders across the University to raise awareness of the University’s external communications priorities, to deliver an integrated approach to communications and to ensure effective alignment of activity.
  • Maintaining excellent working relationships with communications teams of key organisations(e.g. funders, Government departments , strategic partners) to help promote the role, profile and reputation of the University.
  •  Supporting the Director of Information and Public Relations to develop the University’s response to sensitive and potentially damaging media issues.
  • Ensuring careful handling to protect the image and reputation of the University.
  • Assisting with production of University promotional videos, documentaries etc

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Media Studies, English, Public Relation, Public Administration or equivalent plus at least three(3) years relevant experience.
  • In addition, the applicant must have experience in media relations and events management.
  • Applicants must have strong knowledge of writing and story development with experience in social media channel management.
  • Strong proof reading and editing skills.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office, content management systems, and social media platforms is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=80

  • Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
  • Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
  • Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Communications Officer

Deadline:
Chiredzi Town Council
Chiredzi Town Council

Public Relations Officer (Grade:12)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Communications Officer

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Electronic Media Officer

Deadline: