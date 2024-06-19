Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Furnishers

Upholsterer (Harare)

Nash Furnishers
Jun. 26, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a candidate to fill in the position of our Upholsterer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 2 Years proven experience on the same position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should drop their CVs in person on 26 June 2024 at our Chitungwiza Factory number 26 Chirozva Road, Industrial Site, Chitungwiza from 10 am to 11am

Nash Furnishers

Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

