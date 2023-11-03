Upholsterers (Harare)

Job Description

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply for the vacant positions of Upholsterers. Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Upholsterers will be responsible for selecting the appropriate materials for the job and installing the upholstery to meet the desired specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Measuring and cutting leather or fabric for upholstering.

Installing foam and batting to the furniture framework.

Installing and repairing furniture webbing and seating springs.

Installing fabric or leather coverings.

Stitching, gluing, and nailing fabric into place.

Smoothing out imperfections.

Conducting quality checks on completed orders.

Dismantling furniture and reupholstering.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have in-depth knowledge of modern upholstery techniques.

A good eye and attention to detail.

Must have the ability to see design ideas and reproduce them.

Experience in the upholstering of lounge suites is a must.

A 1+ years’ experience in the same position.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 06 November 2023