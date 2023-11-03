Upholsterers (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply for the vacant positions of Upholsterers. Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Upholsterers will be responsible for selecting the appropriate materials for the job and installing the upholstery to meet the desired specifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Measuring and cutting leather or fabric for upholstering.
- Installing foam and batting to the furniture framework.
- Installing and repairing furniture webbing and seating springs.
- Installing fabric or leather coverings.
- Stitching, gluing, and nailing fabric into place.
- Smoothing out imperfections.
- Conducting quality checks on completed orders.
- Dismantling furniture and reupholstering.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have in-depth knowledge of modern upholstery techniques.
- A good eye and attention to detail.
- Must have the ability to see design ideas and reproduce them.
- Experience in the upholstering of lounge suites is a must.
- A 1+ years’ experience in the same position.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 06 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
Related Jobs
Africa University
Food And Beverages Controller
Deadline: