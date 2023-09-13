USAID Project Management Specialist (Budget)
Job Description
The United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is seeking offers from qualified persons to provide personal services under contract as described in this solicitation.
Offers must be in accordance with Attachment 1 of this solicitation. Incomplete or unsigned offers will not be considered. Offerors should retain copies of all offer materials for their records. USAID will evaluate all offerors based on the stated evaluation criteria. USAID encourages all individuals, including those from disadvantaged and under-represented groups, to respond to the solicitation.
This solicitation in no way obligates USAID to award a PSC contract, nor does it commit USAID to pay any cost incurred in the preparation and submission of the offers. Any questions must be directed in writing to the Point of Contact specified in the Attachment
Duties and Responsibilities
General Statement of Purpose of the Contract
- Position is located within the Health Office (HO), USAID/Zimbabwe. The primary purpose of this position is to oversee the entire Health Office financial portfolio valued at approximately $133 million annual budget with over 19 major activities funded through both bilateral and field support mechanisms; assist the HO Director in developing the annual program budget; assist the Financial Analyst in developing the HO Cost Operations budget; oversee procurement actions, track procurement documents, and update the HO procurement plan across sub-teams; complete financial reporting requirements for Presidential Initiatives and other USAID funding and assisting the HO Director and Health Sub-Team Leaders with responding to additional financial needs
Statement of Duties to be Performed
- With limited supervision, provides programmatic and administrative leadership in structuring, updating, and overseeing the entire HO Team financial portfolio, which is currently $133 million in FY 2018 funding, and which has increased substantially over the past several years. The incumbent is responsible for monitoring the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funds, which constitute a high percentage of the entire HO budget, monitoring the President’s Malaria Initiatives (PMI) funds, Population funds and miscellaneous funds from various other sources (70% time).
The responsibilities include:
- Works closely with the HO Director and Deputy Director, the HO Sub-Team Leaders, the Program Office Budget Analyst, and the Financial Analyst (FA) who is the Financial Management Office representative to HO, to construct HO Program Budgets by Program Area and Element Level and by congressional earmarks for planning purposes. Works closely with activity managers within the various Sub-Teams to identify and budget appropriately for activities under the different categories of funds (PEPFAR, PMI, Population, Maternal and Child Health, TB).
- Works closely with Sub-Team leaders for Health and HIV/AIDS along with the Program Office Budget Analyst and the FA to construct budgets for the PEPFAR Country Operational Plan, the Malaria Operational Plan, and other program area and element area budgets for planning purposes.
- Assists Sub-Team Leaders and other team members in providing financial data and analysis for quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports for the PEPFAR, PMI and other health program areas and elements.
- Engages activity managers in monitoring program funds through projections from the activities and from the actual expenditures in the Financial Management Office database, coordinate the quarterly accruals and expenditure reporting process to Financial Management Office, and updates the HO Director on a quarterly basis.
- Receives the quarterly financial Pipeline Report from FA, reviews activities with activity managers and Sub-Team Leaders, and provides an overall oral pipeline analysis to the HO Director in preparation for quarterly Mission pipeline and procurement plan review.
- Participates in quarterly Mission pipeline and procurement plan reviews, responding to HO related financial management issues that are identified in the review. Provides follow-up to any identified financial management issues that require action.
- Works closely with the FA to plan budgets for HO program-funded USAID management costs (Cost of Operation’s Budget), which includes FSN and Personal Services Contractors’ costs, office supplies and management, motor pool, etc.
- Assists activity managers in formulating budget projections, both bi-lateral and field support, taking into consideration activity mortgages and pipelines.
- Submits budget updates to the HO Director, Sub-Team Leaders, Activity Managers, Financial Management Office, and the Program and Policy Development Office as appropriate or requested.
- Works hand-in-hand with the Program Office on the HO Congressional Budget Justification (CBJ), annual obligations budget program area, on documentation for obligations, and on preparing the field support budget for USAID/Washington.
- Regularly reviews HO budgets and reports from Phoenix with the FA, reviews grantees, and contractors’ advances and liquidation administrative vouchers for the HO Director’s approval for those activities of a general nature which do not fall under any of the sub-teams.
- Participates, as requested, in meetings with the HO Director, in Sub-Team meetings, and/or in meetings with the USAID/Zimbabwe Mission Director and Deputy Mission Director where HO financial issues are under discussion.
- As and when requested, compiles financial information for the Government of Zimbabwe.
Provides programmatic and administrative oversight to procurement actions for the health portfolio. While these are similar to some of the responsibilities listed above, they are specific to procurement actions. (30% time)
The responsibilities include:
- Works closely with activity managers to provide financial data for preparation of documentation on obligations into specific implementing partner instruments and other mechanism of a general and overall nature through financial requisitions, and other mechanisms.
- Participates in the clearance process of financial requisitions and other documents by reviewing and clearing off on the documents before they go to the HO Director and/or Deputy Director.
- Works with activity managers, Sub-Team Leaders and the HO Acquisitions and Assistance (A&A) Office representative to update the HO procurement plan on a quarterly basis in preparation for the quarterly Mission pipeline and procurement plan review.
- Participates in program/pipeline/procurement (PPP) Mission review, responding to HO budget-related procurement issues.
- Initiates and monitors HO procurement actions through the Agency’s Global Acquisition and Assistance System. The contractor is eligible for temporary duty (TDY) travel to the United States, or to other Missions abroad, to participate in the "Foreign Service National" Fellowship Program, in accordance with USAID policy.
- Supervisory Relationship: The position receives direct supervision from the Senior Program Specialist for Monitoring and Evaluation who also leads the Program Support Sub-Team that encompasses strategic information, supply chain management, administration, and budget support.
Qualifications and Experience
- Education: A Bachelor’s degree in Financial Management, Business Administration, Accounting, or related field is required.
- Prior Work Experience: A minimum of three to five years of progressively responsible work in financial management, budgeting, accounting, business administration, program management, project development or related field is required.
- Language Proficiency: Demonstrated outstanding competence in spoken and written English (level 4) is required.
- Job knowledge (60 points): Good knowledge of accounting and budgeting practices and procedures is required. Knowledge of internationally recognized accounting policies, procedures and programming methods used by non-governmental organizations and private sector companies is required. Computer knowledge is required.
- Skills and Abilities (40 points): A high degree of computer proficiency, including spreadsheet development and management is required. Strong skills in financial management and budgeting are required. Good interpersonal skills, ability to meet tight deadlines, dependable, discreet, must function well in an environment that requires responding to ad-hoc requests and deadlines with little lead time.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://uploads.mwp.mprod.getusinfo.com/uploads/sites/63/2023/08/Solicitation-HPN-Budget-Specialist-26Aug2023-OIO.pdf
United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
The United States Agency for International Development is an independent agency of the U.S. federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. USAID Zimbabwe supports the people of Zimbabwe to strengthen health services, increase food security, support economic resilience, and promote democratic governance.