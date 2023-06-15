Job Description
Subject: Solicitation for a USAID Project Management Specialist (Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning-MEL), FSN-11 - Cooperating Country National Personal Service Contractor (CCNPSC - Local Compensation Plan)
Dear Prospective Offerors:
- The United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is seeking offers from qualified persons to provide personal services under contract as described in this solicitation.
- Offers must be in accordance with Attachment 1 of this solicitation. Incomplete or unsigned offers will not be considered. Offerors should retain copies of all offer materials for their records.
- USAID will evaluate all offerors based on the stated evaluation criteria. USAID encourages all individuals, including those from disadvantaged and under-represented groups, to respond to the solicitation.
- This solicitation in no way obligates USAID to award a PSC contract, nor does it commit USAID to pay any cost incurred in the preparation and submission of the offers.
- Any questions must be directed in writing to the Point of Contact specified in the Attached 1.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Project Management Specialist (MEL) will serve as a technical analyst and the main lead for the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning services in the Democracy and Governance (DG) office. The Specialist will provide high-level technical expertise and analysis for Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning activities to a complex elections and political processes, institutional strengthening and accountability, decentralization and local governance, social cohesion, and democratic governance DG portfolio in Zimbabwe. Under the general supervision of the DG Office Director or his/her designee, the Specialist is responsible for promoting learning from available project and activity data leading to improved project and activity design and gains in project effectiveness and efficiency. The Specialist serves as a MEL lead and point of contact in the DG office overseeing and ensuring quality data utilization during design, planning, management, implementation, and monitoring of programs/projects/activities of USAID/Zimbabwe’s DG portfolio.In line with recently approved CDCS, which prioritizes cross-office collaboration to strengthen programmatic synergies, the Specialist will ensure DG sector-specific MEL elements are integrated in other technical sectors: Health, Economic Growth, Humanitarian Assistance, etc. The Specialist will serve as a high-level liaison and DG MEL representative between USAID, civil society organizations, U.S. Interagency teams, donor community, and host country government officials at the national, provincial, and local levels.
Statement of Duties to be performed:
Program/Project/Activity Performance Management and Reporting (70%)
- The Specialist provides senior/high level technical guidance to DG Office, Mission staff, IPs, and other USG agencies on MEL concepts, processes, design, training, and best practices. The incumbent coordinates data collection, analysis, reporting, and utilization to ensure up-to-date records related to evaluations. Additionally, the Project Management Specialist (MEL) coordinates and maintains ready-to-use data and information for the office’s portfolio. S/he works with office management and the program office to ensure coordinated responses for data calls from the Mission’s leadership or Washington are provided timely. The Specialist will serve as the office’s Development Information System (DIS) expert and will be available to train and guide colleagues in DIS data entry, indicator selection and input to the system by AORs and implementing partners, and will manage timelines for data dive reporting, as necessary. S/he will lead project/program/activity performance evaluations for the DG office, coordinating with respective AORs/CORs in the selection of evaluation questions, development of scopes of work, selection of evaluation teams, providing overall management of the evaluation/assessment process, and incorporating evaluation findings into new programming. Leads the team in the development and execution of an evaluation plan that ensures compliance with USAID Evaluation Policy. Advises thematic teams/working groups and technical specialists on planning, designing, and implementing appropriate Evaluation Plans.
- The Specialist represents the DG Office in inter-office technical discussions, development, and implementation of overall Mission’s Monitoring, Learning and Adapting (CLA) strategy to ensure a robust DG sector consideration in the Missions learning agenda. Additionally, s/he will co-identify and coordinate MEL capacity building efforts for all DG sub-grantees to ensure they have appropriate capacity to adequately respond to the Mission/Agency MEL requirements.
- The Specialist serves as a MEL lead and point of contact in the DG office overseeing and ensuring quality data utilization during design, planning, management, implementation, and monitoring of programs/projects/activities of USAID/Zimbabwe’s DG portfolio. Provides expert direction and technical guidance in the implementation of the DG Office portions of the Mission Performance Management Plan (PMP) and MEL services and support to IPs in the development and implementation of program/project/activity Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Plans. Monitors, provides guidance to, oversees, and reports on the results of activities funded through grants, contracts, cooperative agreements, and other mechanisms to accomplish DG strategic objectives; monitors implementation of activities and collaborates with each partner organization on a regular basis to ensure results are achieved; performs regular site visits and meets with representatives of each organization and the beneficiaries to review progress.
- Monitors current events and situational or contextual changes in the fluid political environment in which the DG Office works, both generally but also with particular emphasis on MEL and other thematic/programmatic areas assigned to support MEL needs for electoral processes, civic education and advocacy for reforms, rule of law and anti-corruption, natural resources management and accountability, and media and civil society engagement. Reports in writing and/or orally as required to Office, Mission, or Embassy management on MEL-related observations and analysis, making tactical or strategic recommendations as feasible for DG programming. As an expert in the field, the incumbent develops and makes strategic and tactical objective recommendations on programmatic decisions for foreign assistance in the DG sector, including issues related to MEL tasks as assigned, including Program Performance Reporting (PPR), indicator selection and data collection, coordinates MEL related communications with DG partners, and ensures DG office MEL needs are met timely.
- Provides timely contextual analysis on elections, good governance, and civil society and media’s operating environment to inform performance management and reporting, including preparing internal semi-annual portfolio review documents; making presentations to Mission leadership, donor partners and local counterparts on activity performance; annual USAID reporting; and ad hoc reporting requests from USAID/Washington. Prepares, plans, conducts, and documents activity performance monitoring for assigned office of Democracy and Governance awards.
Program/Project/Activity Management (15%):
- S/he will serve as a Contracting/Agreement Officer’s Representative (COR/AOR) or Activity Manager for MEL-focused DG programs as assigned by the DG Office Director. Responsible for all technical and administrative aspects of democracy and governance activities managed, including responsibility for promoting learning from available project and activity data leading to improved project and activity design, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of interventions and results for assigned activities.
- As AOR/COR the Specialist is also responsible for troubleshooting of all MEL related questions and concerns with implementing partners, prepare answers on a broad range of implementation questions for Mission, Embassy, Washington, and other external inquirers. Prepare and file official communication to and from assigned partners. Provide advice/guidance to assigned contractors/grantees on USAID regulations regarding overall program management, procurement requirements, financial management, etc. The Specialist will prepare Action Memoranda, GLAAS actions, source, origin, and nationality or other necessary waivers. Will approve program descriptions and scopes of work and accompanying budgets for assigned activities.
- Additionally, the Specialist will review, analyze, and advise management on budgets or financial related to assigned MEL activities. S/he will monitor and manage implementation of activities by sub-contractors and short-term technical support teams and will make recommendations for Mission action as needed. Assists the DG Office leadership in monitoring all aspects of MEL related components of technical assistance and other actions requiring review and/or approval to ensure timely implementation, while providing regular briefings to the Office Director and DG staff on status of MEL program implementation for the assigned mechanisms.
Representation and Liaison Functions (15%):
- The incumbent represents USAID and the USG at technical, policy, and strategic planning meetings, including meetings with MEL collaborators and donor agencies, briefing senior Agency officials, US Mission Country Team members and interested officials of other USG agencies as appropriate.
- The Specialist establishes and maintains close liaison with MEL leads for Zimbabwean organizations, government actors, other international donors, private agencies, and other stakeholders supporting DG related programming including civil society strengthening, good governance, elections, rule of law, and/or peace and reconciliation themes as assigned. Participates in USAID strategic planning and activities through close working relationships with MEL senior to mid-level officials, important host-country Ministries, private sector, civil society organizations, bilateral organizations, and donors relevant to DG programming. Keeps counterparts informed regarding USAID activities, as appropriate, while gaining information useful to USAID MEL programmatic needs. Coordination should ensure DG carries out its programs/projects/activities, with the government, civil society organizations, and other bilateral organizations, informed by relevant data that is shared correctly and in a timely manner; and, presents findings and recommendations for appropriate remedial actions to correct identified program deficiencies.
- Exercises extensive judgment/discretion when engaging customers, partners, and stakeholders on an as-required basis in reviewing the progress of activity implementation and partner MEL practices, designing activities, planning and carrying out development interventions, research, and monitoring and evaluating activity impact. This includes representing the Mission in negotiations and dialogue with high-level political stakeholders, top ranking civil society leaders, community leaders, and citizens, as well SOL #72061323R10017 as liaising with USAID/Washington, the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, and U.S. Congressional officials on issues related to MEL of democracy, rights, and governance.
Supervisory Relationship:
- The Project Management Specialist (MEL) works under the general supervision of the DG Office Director or his/her designee. The supervisor makes assignments in terms of overall objectives and resources available. Completed work is reviewed in terms of achievement of program/project/activity goals, effectiveness in meeting host-country and USAID objectives, and integration with other initiatives in the USG and Mission portfolio. The incumbent will be expected to exercise considerable autonomy and best judgment in discharging the duties of the assignment.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s degree in Public Policy, Political Science, Development Studies, Public Administration, Statistics, International Relations, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or other quantitative discipline is required.
- Prior Work Experience: At least five years of professional-level experience in Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning for democracy and governance-related programs with non-governmental organizations or public or private institutions, social impact research and analysis, development policy analysis, public administration/policy analysis, program management or implementation, or closely related field. Within these five years, at least three years of demonstrable, progressively increasing responsible program management experience – such as evaluation scopes of work review, data collection and analysis review, preparation of terms of reference, work plan development, budget management.
- Language Proficiency: Level IV (fluent) in both spoken and written English and Shona or Ndebele is required.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://uploads.mwp.mprod.getusinfo.com/uploads/sites/63/2023/03/2023-03-14-Solicitation-PRM-Strategy-Advisor.pdf
Deadline: 22 June 2023