Van Sales Representative x3 (Harare, Chinhoyi & Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above posts, which have arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Vansales, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:

Achieving volumes and targets through sales at specified prices to general trade outlets within the incumbent's territory.

Reconciling weekly reports to ensure accurate financial tracking and accountability of stocks.

Building and maintaining relationships with general traders and shop keepers.

Following the approved daily route plan and completing all relevant paperwork on daily basis.

Reporting competitor activities in the marketplace.

Making cash sales collection and submission on time.

Managing stock holding and ensuring cash and stocks balance at end of every week.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years relevant work experience in an FMCG environment.

At least a Certificate in Sales and Marketing or equivalent.

Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.

Display vigilance, honesty, and Integrity.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent in negotiating.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed CVs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 May 2023