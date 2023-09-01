Van Sales Representatives (Fixed Term) x8

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above posts, which have arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Bindura & Chinhoyi).

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Channel Leader, the successful applicants will among other key duties be responsible for:

Achieving volumes and targets through sales at specified prices to general trade outlets within the incumbent's territory.

Reconciling weekly reports to ensure accurate financial tracking and accountability of stocks.

Building and maintaining relationships with general traders and shop keepers.

Following the approved daily route plan and completing all relevant paperwork on daily basis.

Reporting competitor activities in the marketplace.

Making cash sales collection and submission on time.

Managing stock holding and ensuring cash and stocks balance at end of every week.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 vears relevant work experience.

At least a Certificate in Sales and Marketing or equivalent.

Ordinary level passes including English, Mathematics and Accounts.

Display vigilance, honesty, and Integrity.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent in negotiating.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.