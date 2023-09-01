Pindula|Search Pindula
Cairns Foods

Van Sales Representatives (Fixed Term) x8

Cairns Foods
Sep. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above posts, which have arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Bindura & Chinhoyi).

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Channel Leader, the successful applicants will among other key duties be responsible for:

  • Achieving volumes and targets through sales at specified prices to general trade outlets within the incumbent's territory.
  • Reconciling weekly reports to ensure accurate financial tracking and accountability of stocks.
  • Building and maintaining relationships with general traders and shop keepers.
  • Following the approved daily route plan and completing all relevant paperwork on daily basis.
  • Reporting competitor activities in the marketplace.
  • Making cash sales collection and submission on time.
  • Managing stock holding and ensuring cash and stocks balance at end of every week.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 vears relevant work experience.
  • At least a Certificate in Sales and Marketing or equivalent.
  • Ordinary level passes including English, Mathematics and Accounts.
  • Display vigilance, honesty, and Integrity.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Excellent in negotiating.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 06 September 2023

Cairns Foods

Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.

Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare

Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/

Tel: 0242 620 410-9

VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563

Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw

