Vehicle Sales Executive (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The position exists to ensure the organization’s brands achieve dominance in the market and to achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling vehicles by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects/ customers.

Recommending solutions to customers and prospects (Customer Relationship Management).

Ensuring continuous customer liaison (Key Account Management).

Maintaining relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance.

Researching the market and recommending new opportunities (Gathering Marketing Intelligence).

Identifying market trends/ developments, and conveying the information to senior managers.

Compiling weekly sales reports.

Conducting regular visits to potential and existing customers, attending trade shows, exhibitions, and events to promote all company products.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Marketing, Business Management or equivalent.

At least 2 years' relevant working experience. (Motor Industry experience will be an added advantage).

A clean class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 30 January 2024