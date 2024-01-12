Pindula|Search Pindula
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Vehicle Sales Executive (Harare)

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Jan. 15, 2024
Job Description

The position exists to ensure the organization’s brands achieve dominance in the market and to achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling vehicles by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects/ customers.
  • Recommending solutions to customers and prospects (Customer Relationship Management).
  • Ensuring continuous customer liaison (Key Account Management).
  • Maintaining relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance.
  • Researching the market and recommending new opportunities (Gathering Marketing Intelligence).
  • Identifying market trends/ developments, and conveying the information to senior managers.
  • Compiling weekly sales reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years' relevant working experience (Motor industry experience).
  • A clean class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send in their CVs and application letters stating the position applied for on the subject to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw

Deadline: 15 January 2024

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.

Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare

