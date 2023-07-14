Verification Analyst (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Verification Analyst.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure Lab information is up-to-date and accurate at all times.
- Ensure the critical spares for the lab equipment are always available to avoid equipment downtime.
- Monitor the Laboratory Equipment Reliability Index to be always above 95%.
- Develop and monitor lab equipment calibration schedules.
- Ensure Lab practices are in accordance to SAZ and RPAZ requirements.
- Calibrate lab equipment as per the Khayah Quality Technical Standards.
- Ensure that the laboratory records are kept up-to-date to allow product traceability.
- Ensure that the laboratory facility and measuring equipment are maintained in good working condition.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Laboratory Sciences/ Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Technology/ Instrumentation.
- Degree in Analytical Chemistry or Chemical Engineering will be an added advantage.
- Minimum 2 years' experience hands on in the laboratory.
Key Competencies:
- Good knowledge of cement manufacturing processes: raw meal preparation, burning and grinding.
- Good knowledge of physio-chemical characteristics of products and standards applied to cement manufacturing.
- Good knowledge of the major customers' uses of the products and of the controlling parameters.
- In-depth knowledge of quality control methods and instruments.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com
Deadline: 17 July 2023
