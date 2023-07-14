Verification Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Verification Analyst.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure Lab information is up-to-date and accurate at all times.

Ensure the critical spares for the lab equipment are always available to avoid equipment downtime.

Monitor the Laboratory Equipment Reliability Index to be always above 95%.

Develop and monitor lab equipment calibration schedules.

Ensure Lab practices are in accordance to SAZ and RPAZ requirements.

Calibrate lab equipment as per the Khayah Quality Technical Standards.

Ensure that the laboratory records are kept up-to-date to allow product traceability.

Ensure that the laboratory facility and measuring equipment are maintained in good working condition.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Laboratory Sciences/ Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Technology/ Instrumentation.

Degree in Analytical Chemistry or Chemical Engineering will be an added advantage.

Minimum 2 years' experience hands on in the laboratory.

Key Competencies:

Good knowledge of cement manufacturing processes: raw meal preparation, burning and grinding.

Good knowledge of physio-chemical characteristics of products and standards applied to cement manufacturing.

Good knowledge of the major customers' uses of the products and of the controlling parameters.

In-depth knowledge of quality control methods and instruments.

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com