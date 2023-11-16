Veterinary Attachee (Hwange)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority seeks an innovative, and vibrant student attachee to join the Veterinary team on a year’s program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists to treat or perform surgical procedures to all reported or identified sick or injured wild animals/dogs/horses.

Assists on prevention of predictable diseases outbreaks using best veterinary methods and resources available

Assists in the wild animal’s capture exercises

Assists in diseases surveillance of wild animals /domestic animals in collaboration with DVS.

Assists in relevant research work in wildlife health, captive breeding, production and veterinary issues.

Assists in arranging and packing equipment and tools of trade during and after exercises carried by the unit.

Shall do other services which may be assigned to him/her by the unit staff members.

Assist with all laboratory work from sample collections, processing and report writing of laboratory results at Umtshibi , Hwange.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 ‘A’ levels passes.

Studying towards a Degree in Biological Sciences or Wildlife Management with Chemistry and Biological Forensics.

Willing to learn.

Hardworking and honest.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources Manager