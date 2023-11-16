Veterinary Attachee (Hwange)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority seeks an innovative, and vibrant student attachee to join the Veterinary team on a year’s program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists to treat or perform surgical procedures to all reported or identified sick or injured wild animals/dogs/horses.
- Assists on prevention of predictable diseases outbreaks using best veterinary methods and resources available
- Assists in the wild animal’s capture exercises
- Assists in diseases surveillance of wild animals /domestic animals in collaboration with DVS.
- Assists in relevant research work in wildlife health, captive breeding, production and veterinary issues.
- Assists in arranging and packing equipment and tools of trade during and after exercises carried by the unit.
- Shall do other services which may be assigned to him/her by the unit staff members.
- Assist with all laboratory work from sample collections, processing and report writing of laboratory results at Umtshibi , Hwange.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 ‘A’ levels passes.
- Studying towards a Degree in Biological Sciences or Wildlife Management with Chemistry and Biological Forensics.
- Willing to learn.
- Hardworking and honest.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 15 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw