Visa Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

The Visa Assistant (NIV/IV) performs a wide range of consular duties associated with delivering nonimmigrant visa (NIV) and immigrant visa (IV) services, in accordance with the Consular Section’s standard operating procedures and established visa processing guidelines. Incumbent performs data-entry, document review, correspondence, passport manifesting, visa printing, and other general office work.

Customer service focus is essential in a Consular Section that addresses a diverse range of applicants in person and via correspondence daily.

The position requires a high-level attention to detail to ensure case meet documentary requirements, as well as to spot trends or potential issues and escalate those as necessary.

The job holder is fully cross trained to function in any role as required by visa demand and scheduling.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have O Level certificate with 5 passes including English

Degree with transcript

Completion of two years of college or university studies is required.

Minimum two years’ experience involving the application of regulations and law, extensive public contact, customer service, or problem-solving experience is required.

Good understanding of local governmental organizations, immigration law and practices, and cultural and social practices.

LANGUAGE:

English: Level 3 – Good working knowledge; speaking, reading & writing

Shona/Ndebele: Level 4 – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate

SKILLS AND ABILITIES: