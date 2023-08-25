Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Visa Assistant (Harare)
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Job Description
The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Visa Assistant (NIV/IV) performs a wide range of consular duties associated with delivering nonimmigrant visa (NIV) and immigrant visa (IV) services, in accordance with the Consular Section’s standard operating procedures and established visa processing guidelines. Incumbent performs data-entry, document review, correspondence, passport manifesting, visa printing, and other general office work.
- Customer service focus is essential in a Consular Section that addresses a diverse range of applicants in person and via correspondence daily.
- The position requires a high-level attention to detail to ensure case meet documentary requirements, as well as to spot trends or potential issues and escalate those as necessary.
- The job holder is fully cross trained to function in any role as required by visa demand and scheduling.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have O Level certificate with 5 passes including English
- Degree with transcript
- Completion of two years of college or university studies is required.
- Minimum two years’ experience involving the application of regulations and law, extensive public contact, customer service, or problem-solving experience is required.
- Good understanding of local governmental organizations, immigration law and practices, and cultural and social practices.
LANGUAGE:
- English: Level 3 – Good working knowledge; speaking, reading & writing
- Shona/Ndebele: Level 4 – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate
SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
- Intermediate knowledge of MS Word, and Outlook and basic knowledge of MS Excel and Power Point is required.
- Must be able to perform work with accuracy at a quick, rapid pace. Must be able to deal effectively with the public, exercising tact, and be able to work under continuous pressure and time constraints. Must demonstrate attention to detail, ability to work effectively as a member of a team as well as independently with minimal supervision, and strong interpersonal skills. Must have good skills for drafting written correspondence in both English and local language. Must be able to apply good judgment in evaluating evidence, protecting sensitive information, and applying regulations correctly.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/vacancy/viewVacancyDetail.hms?_ref=r0orb09bpt0&returnToSearch=true&jnum=51269&orgId=97
Deadline: 05 September 2023
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
