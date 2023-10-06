VMMC Project Director (Harare)

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead the development of annual work plans including identifying deliverables, results indicators, and in establishing mechanisms to ensure efficient work plan implementation of Zim-TTECH sub award partners.

Guide Quality Assurance Activities to maintain program quality by implementing ,monitoring and evaluation of consortium wide CQI activities

Ensure client safety through prevention, timely reporting of AEs, review of reported AE cases and coordinating specialist care.

Guide the ZAZIC consortium towards program sustainability beyond PEPFAR funding.

Identify and collaborate with critical stakeholders.

Ensure timely analysis and dissemination of program data submitted by ZAZIC partners to critical stakeholders for purposes of informing programmatic decisions.

Work with administrator and ZAZIC implementing partners to monitor usage of VMMC program assets and resources in order to achieve efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Prepare ZAZIC progress reports to MoHCC and CDC.

Represent the ZAZIC consortium in critical meetings pertaining to VMMC convened by MoHCC, CDC, or other significant stakeholders.

Coordinate the submission and monitoring of umbrella protocol for routine data and implementation for IRB approvals. Lead the identification of implementation science opportunities and documentation of best practices and serve as the point of contact with the CDC ADS office.

With support from costing experts, lead program costing activitie.

Support and monitor publications as part of research team.

In liaison with the Finance Manager, lead budget monitoring and reporting

Perform any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Medical degree with Masters in Public Health or other related field.

Knowledge and Experience in implementing combination prevention programs.

Experience in the scale-up of VMMC programs regionally including skills and knowledge of WHO-approved VMMC procedures will be an added advantage.

Knowledge and experience with quality improvement methodologies.

At least 5 years experience in managing a national, regional or district health programs.

Experience working with the Government of Zimbabwe, USG funded programs, and funding organizations.

Demonstrated skills in data analysis, program design, strategic planning, program coordination, implementation and evaluation.

Excellent problem-solving, interpersonal, decision-making, organizational and communication skills, with ability to prioritize multiple tasks and work effectively in a demanding environment.

Demonstrated ability to work both collaboratively and independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certified certificates clearly indicating the position applied for to: ctspm@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address.

Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 October 2023