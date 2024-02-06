Volunteer Counsellor - Musasa (Harare)
Job Description
Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women. We operate a one-stop centre that offers psychosocial support, emergency medical assistance, legal advice, shelters and livelihood support to our clients. We also conduct outreach and advocacy activities to raise awareness and prevent GBV in our communities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day counselling to survivors of Gender Based Violence.
- Case follow up and management; Group and individual counselling.
- Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral pathway.
- Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services;
- Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma in Counselling, Social work or a qualification in Psychology.
- Counsellors to be registered with Allied Health Professions of Zimbabwe.
- Social Workers to be registered with Council of Social Workers Zimbabwe .
- Experience with Call Centre would be an advantage.
- At least 1-year experience in a similar role; Ability to use Microsoft Office; Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application cover letter and CV with three 2 traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw. Please indicate the post you applied for in the email subject.
Safeguarding Commitment
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Deadline: 09 February 2024
Musasa Project
