Volunteers: Family Strengthening Program (Chitungwiza) x2

Job Description

We are looking for Volunteers for one year of Volunteerism in the family strengthening Program. This Volunteers will have an opportunity to give back to the community while gaining exposure to practical application of knowledge and developing relevant skills and establishing professional networks in programming. (Volunteers Ref: SOS 02/8/23)

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

For Family Strengthening Volunteers a Bachelor’s Degree Social Work, Psychology, Developmental Studies or related field is required.

A self-starter and able to work with minimum supervision; basic appreciation of Zimbabwean labor laws.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Detail-oriented and able to demonstrate excellent administrative and organizational skills, and Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of certified academic certificates. E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

Candidates should be willing to serve the Internship and Volunteerism at any of our 2 Locations: Chitungwiza and Waterfalls.

Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given.

Applications that are late do not have a CV or certified certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.

NB: SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe holds strict child safeguarding principles and a zero-tolerance policy for conducts of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse in the workplace and other places where the organization’s activities are rendered. Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes. SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe is an equal opportunities employer and encourages all eligible applicants to apply without any consideration to sex, cultural consideration, disability or creed.