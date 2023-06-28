Volunteers Family Strengthening Program x4 (Bulawayo)

We are looking for Volunteers for one year of Volunteerism in the family strengthening Program. This Volunteers will have an opportunity to give back to the community while gaining exposure to practical application of knowledge and developing relevant skills and establishing professional networks in programming.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Volunteer Intern, under supervision will assist the team to:

Identify and enrol of programme beneficiaries who meet the criteria.

Monitor the delivery of project materials and benefits to intended beneficiaries.

Assist in the development of community structures to care and protect children.

Document programme processes and activities as per set guidelines.

Provide holistic support to the families according to set organisational framework

Conduct grief handling and life skills development programmes for children.

Assist with conducting parenting skills programme for adult beneficiaries, conscientise beneficiaries and community on children’s rights issues.

Establish and maintain a good working relationship with stakeholders, partners and beneficiary families.

Qualifications and Experience

For Family Strengthening Volunteers a Bachelor’s Degree Social Work, Psychology, Developmental Studies or related field is required.

A self-starter and able to work with minimum supervision.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Detail-oriented and able to demonstrate excellent administrative and organizational skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of certified academic certificates. Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. All applications should be submitted not later than .

Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

NB: SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe holds strict child safeguarding principles and a zero-tolerance policy for conducts of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse in the workplace and other places where the organization’s activities are rendered. Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 July 2023