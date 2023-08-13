Zimbabwe Elections 2023
VPA Teacher (Junior School)
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Job Description
Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a confident, self-motivated and well-groomed person of integrity to occupy the post of VPA Teacher for the Junior School in Tynwald South, Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent shall be a full-time class teacher, with experience of teaching both Cambridge and ZIMSEC, appreciation of 21st century learning methods, good teaching skills and abilities.
- The incumbent should be passionate about extra-curriculum activities like sports, clubs and participation in allied arts competitions.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a relevant diploma in education.
- Relevant degree will be an added advantage.
- Highly organised.
- Attention to detail.
- Private schools experience will be an added advantage.
- Ability to teach the whole VPA syllabus ie art, music and theatre added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 August 2023
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.
