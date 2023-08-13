Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Mother Touch Group of Schools

VPA Teacher (Junior School)

Mother Touch Group of Schools
Aug. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a confident, self-motivated and well-groomed person of integrity to occupy the post of VPA Teacher for the Junior School in Tynwald South, Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The incumbent shall be a full-time class teacher, with experience of teaching both Cambridge and ZIMSEC, appreciation of 21st century learning methods, good teaching skills and abilities.
  • The incumbent should be passionate about extra-curriculum activities like sports, clubs and participation in allied arts competitions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a relevant diploma in education.
  • Relevant degree will be an added advantage.
  • Highly organised.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Private schools experience will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to teach the whole VPA syllabus ie art, music and theatre added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Mother Touch Group of Schools

Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press

Development Editor For Ndebele

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Applied Chemistry

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Environmental Health And Sanitation

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Forestry

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/professor: Soil Biology And Fertility

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Development Sciences

Deadline:
Lupane State University (LSU)
Lupane State University (LSU)

Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Natural Resources Management Specialist

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback