Wages Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Wages Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in collating data and compiling pertinent information required for the preparation of wages and salaries.

Processes payroll efficiently and timely.

Processes payroll by generating reports, verifying calculations, and finalizing payments.

Manages employee benefits and deductions per company policies and legal requirements.

Maintains comprehensive records of payroll data.

Collaborates with HR and finance departments to ensure accurate and up-to-date payroll information.

Stay updated on relevant legislation related to payroll.

Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 3-4 years’ experience.

A Degree in Human Resources/ Accounting or equivalent.

A Diploma in Payroll Management is an added advantage

Attentive to detail with a high degree of accuracy and confidentiality

Ability to handle high volumes of data.

Able to work under minimum supervision.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 23 February 2024