Wages Administrator (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Wages Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in collating data and compiling pertinent information required for the preparation of wages and salaries.
- Processes payroll efficiently and timely.
- Processes payroll by generating reports, verifying calculations, and finalizing payments.
- Manages employee benefits and deductions per company policies and legal requirements.
- Maintains comprehensive records of payroll data.
- Collaborates with HR and finance departments to ensure accurate and up-to-date payroll information.
- Stay updated on relevant legislation related to payroll.
- Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 3-4 years’ experience.
- A Degree in Human Resources/ Accounting or equivalent.
- A Diploma in Payroll Management is an added advantage
- Attentive to detail with a high degree of accuracy and confidentiality
- Ability to handle high volumes of data.
- Able to work under minimum supervision.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 23 February 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Secondary Book Press
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
Payroll Officer
Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
Assistant Financial Director
Deadline: