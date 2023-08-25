Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Waiters x2 (Kadoma)
Sir John Kennedy School
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing all dishes that are on the menu.
- Serving dishes.
- Ensuring that the kitchen work area is clean.
- Medical certificate and Certificate in catering.
- Any other duties assigned.
- Ability to work with minimum or zero supervision.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 “O” Levels.
- Previous work experience in a similar position is an added advantage
- At least 3 years experience with primary school children is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.
All Correspondences To Be Addressed To:
The Head
Sir John Kennedy School
Box 59 Kadoma
E-mail: sikprimaryschool@gmail.com
Deadline: 28 August 2023
Sir John Kennedy School
Sir John Kennedy School, located in Kadoma, Zimbabwe offers education from ECD A to Grade 7. It also offers boarding facilities for both boys and girls.
