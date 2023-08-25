Waiters x2 (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing all dishes that are on the menu.

Serving dishes.

Ensuring that the kitchen work area is clean.

Medical certificate and Certificate in catering.

Any other duties assigned.

Ability to work with minimum or zero supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 “O” Levels.

Previous work experience in a similar position is an added advantage

At least 3 years experience with primary school children is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To: