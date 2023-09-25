Waitresses x3 (Harare)
Job Description
We are hiring waitresses (young females) with experience and keen to learn.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Serving Chinese dishes and meals as trained.
- Serving wines and meals as per orders.
- Welcoming and waiting on guests.
- Cleaning after guests and maintaining great hygiene.
Qualifications and Experience
- Waitresses(female only) we are looking for 5 young ladies with high hygiene standards and good looks to be the face of our company.
- Candidates should be able to show great personality and courtesy.
- Former experience in the same post is required.
Other:
- We regret we do not have plus size uniforms.
- Waitresses should be below 25.
- Restaurant usually closes at 9PM thus applicants who live close to Mount Pleasant are encouraged to apply, (Please do not apply if you live outside Harare).
Other
How to Apply
Kindly attach your recent cv resumé as pdf to: sijifourseasons@gmail.com or via WhatsApp to Maynard on: +1 (310)2413767. Please briefly state the post you are applying for.
For calls use 0777464076 but WhatsApp is quicker
Deadline: 22 August 2023
