Job Description

Barloworld Zimbabwe, a wholly owned Barloworld Equipment company, is the SOLE distributor of Caterpillar products in Zimbabwe, adding value to its customers in the Mining, Construction, Marine and Energy Industries. We provide technical and logistical support to our customers.

The Position: Provide the Business support in key business initiatives to ensure sustainability and contribute to business results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain accurate records of parts that have been stocked and provide management with an accurate representation of all parts shipped and received.

Organize stock and merchandise within the warehouse by properly unboxing.

and storing parts in their designated areas.

Verify all incoming shipments to be accurate by comparing the invoice to the order and ensure all parts are in excellent condition.

Monitor and report all missing and lost inventory to management.

Properly pack items to be shipped according to the company standards to ensure they arrive in excellent condition.

Organize and sort items on shelving, bins and overhangs according to company standards.

Accurately maintain company database including all stock and warehouse items.

Reliably retrieve items from within the warehouse to be processed and shipped.

Develop good customer relationship.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply and any related field is considered.

Certificate of completion in operating a Forklift (an added advantage).

Minimum of 3+ years in the same position.

Typing and record keeping skills necessary to provide accurate information regarding warehouse inventory.

Demonstrated experience as a warehouse assistant.

Demonstrated ability to communicate (verbal and written communication including listening).

Good customer relations.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should send their CV’s and certified copies of educational qualifications and relevant documents to: Zimbabwe_Recruitment@barloworld-equipment.com