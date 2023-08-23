Pindula|Search Pindula
Satewave Technologies

Warehouse Manager (Harare)

Satewave Technologies
Aug. 20, 2023
Job Description

Initiate, coordinate and enforce optimal operational policies and procedures. Adhere to all warehousing, handling and shipping legislation requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintain standards of health and safety, hygiene and security.
  • Manage stock control and reconcile with data storage system.
  • Processing orders.
  • Operating mechanical and IT systems.
  • Operating machinery, such as forklifts and pickers, and ensuring it is in working order.
  • Liaising with transport companies, suppliers and clients.
  • Supervising use of specialized storage, such as refrigeration.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 3+ years of warehouse management experience.
  • Excellent understanding of warehouse management procedures.
  • Proficient knowledge of inventory and inventory controls.
  • Valid Class 4 drivers' license.
  • Ability to operate forklift effectively.
  • Proficient computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their detailed applications on: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 20 August 2023

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

