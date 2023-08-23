Warehouse Manager (Harare)

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com