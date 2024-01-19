Warehouse Pharmacy Technician/Stores Officer (Harare)

The Role: Reporting to the Warehouse Manager, the successful candidate provides continuous commodity availability in timely, efficient and effective manner for the organization. The job entails the incumbent to provide a complete audit trail of all stock movement to ensure accountability. To ensure that pharmaceutical drugs are purchased at favourable prices and also that prices charged to clients for the same ensure at least a break-even position. To provide audit evidence to internal and external auditors regarding inventory expenses, valuation and existence of inventory.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and determine economic orders of all inventory items in a timely & efficient manner to avoid stock outs.

Provides proper maintenance of stock record system.

Maintain detailed records of all donated inventory from Nat Pharm /ZNFPC and have accurate figures that can be confirmed by audits.

Provides a monthly schedule of inventory consumption at each team for use in building expectation of services numbers & income (data triangulation.

Support the Warehouse Manager to ensure availability of inventories to support all users in different channels.

Monitors consumption levels of all items & identifies unusual/abnormal trends.

Safeguards stocks against risks such as weather elements, fraud etc.

Strengthening of inventory management system through support supervisory to all teams

Forecasts commodity requirements & quantification for inventory items and prepares stock sheets for monthly stock take and shares with teams.

Valuates stock movements and stock balances for all teams & submit to Finance by the 15th of the following month.

Review & reconcile all stock movements for all teams & report abnormal stock variances to Finance

Verifies & accurately process received goods against orders & requests with stores assistant.

Participates in quality control checks with quality team during procurement of commodities

Receives and captures all monthly stock movements (receipts, sales, Interbranch transfers) and processes these monthly.

Implements 100% of the recommendations from internal projects & external audit report findings relating to inventory management issues.

Provides internal and external auditors with evidence sought during audits.

Design job aides to assist Team Leaders in inventory management & best practices.

Participate in staff meeting & making constructive contributions on stock related matters.

In the absence of the Warehouse manager the pharmacy technician supervises the warehouse.

Receives and dispatches commodities.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Pharmacy Technician or equivalent.

A practicing Pharmacy Technician registered with the Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe with current practising certificate.

Accounting knowledge is an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a hospital pharmacy setup or pharmaceutical wholesale as a stores controller or stores officer.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft packages.

Ability to lift heavy loads is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Warehouse Pharmacy Technician” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.

Emails to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 19 January 2024