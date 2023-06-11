Warranty Technician (Harare)

Job Description

A Technical Expert evaluating and processing all types of warranty claims against supplier warranty policies and guidelines to deliver end user and dealer acceptance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Control costs effectively on warranty claims.

Manage the suspense and debtor's accounts effectively.

Approve and process warranty claims and payments efficiently.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified Artisan [Mechanic in relevant trade (e.g. Diesel Mechanic].

Basic financial management skills.

Sound business communication skills-managerial and technical report writing skill essential.

Sound interpersonal relationship skills.

Computer Literate (MS Office & SIS ET).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should send their CV's and certified copies of educational qualifications and relevant documents to: Zimbabwe_Recruitment@barloworld-equipment.com

NB: Candidates from designated groups are encouraged to apply. If you have not been contacted two weeks after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. "Barloworld is an equal opportunity employer"

Deadline: 18 June 2023