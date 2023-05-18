Job Description

The Global Health Pillar is seeking a WASH consultant to lead on all direct programming mainly for the Neglected Tropical Diseases section and policy & coordination under Cholera Elimination Secretariat for the organization. The consultant will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategy for the Global Health Program WASH portfolio and intentional capacity building for the current team to ensure the sustainability and growth of the organization.

The objective of this consultancy is to provide WASH expertise and support to the Global Health Pillar. The WASH consultant will work closely with Head-Global Health and Programs Teams and will lead on the development and operationalization of a WASH strategy that will enable the organization to achieve its goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement a comprehensive WASH strategy that supports the Global Health Pillar and HLF mission and vision.

Identify and cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, including governments, partners and academic institutions.

Manage the WASH Projects and processes, including tracking communications and ensuring compliance with grant requirements.

Designing and implementing of WASH Strategy for Global Health Program

Build WASH technical and strategic capacity of Global Health Program WASH Team

Scoping the WASH space in Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Burundi to enrich our strategic approaches

Publish WASH Research articles on behalf of the Higherlife Foundation

Development of WASH NTDs/Cholera Modules for Behaviour Change Communication training by school health masters and Village Health Workers

Coordinate and lead Cholera Elimination WASH technical working group engagements

Design and lead implementation of WASH tracking, monitoring, and evaluation

Develop WASH training and Emergency Response Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Global Health Program

Provide regular reports on Wash programs progress and recommendations for improvement.

Activities and Outputs:

Partnership & Coordination: To participate and convene WASH stakeholders’ meetings on behalf of HLF and provide feedback aligned to organizational strategy to senior management on relevant issues.

To keep the organization abreast of policy and technical developments in the WASH sector nationally, regionally, and internationally

Implementation of WASH Programs: Ensure WASH interventions are designed and implemented within the time scope and budget, achieving high quality.

Reporting: Produces periodic reports and ensures that all data and information is updated, well organized, and easily accessible, and lessons learned & best practices are capitalized.

Section Coaching: Provide first-level coaching for departmental staff on any critical areas.

Succession planning and monitoring the progress of crucial team members.

Supervisory arrangements:

The Consultant will be supervised by the Head-Global Health and will work closely with the Head of Programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in public health, Social Sciences, Behaviour Change Communication, Engineering, or another relevant technical field

At least 10 years of professional experience working in the WASH and/or Education sectors, with a strong track record and demonstrated success in sustainable WASH projects.

Demonstrable experience building strong relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders, including individuals, foundations, corporations, and governments.

Experience in undertaking similar work on strategy and action plan development in the WASH and/or Education sectors.

Experience in WASH Program coordination, at global level, preferably for international bodies and organizations

Good understanding of gender, education, and sustainable development-related topics.

Demonstrated ability to work independently in consulting roles.

Fluency in English, Shona, and Ndebele is required.

Competencies (Core/ Managerial)

Accountability.

Communication.

Innovation.

Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Planning and organizing.

Results focus.

Teamwork.

Professionalism.

Required skills:

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications on or before 21 May 2023 and include the following:

Cover letter expressing motivation for applying, detailing also relevant qualifications and experience.

Samples or portfolio of previous work.

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/wash-consultant/

NB: Applications with missing documents will be treated as incomplete and will not be considered for further assessment. Late submissions will not be considered. Kindly note that for efficiency reasons, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 21 May 2023